Huge fire rages at Cannock industrial estate with smoke seen for miles

Footage shows plumes of black smoke billowing from a huge fire at an industrial estate in Staffordshire.

Businesses near the blaze in Cannock have been told to evacuate after firefighters were called out to the blaze at 6:15am on Thursday 9 May.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse “which contains a variety of different materials for delivery”.

No one was in the building at the time, they confirmed.

Smoke billowed into the sky as 10 fire engines tackled the blaze near the A460 Orbital Island.