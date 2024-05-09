Robert Jenrick has labelled Natalie Elphicke’s defection to the Labour Party “baffling and idiotic”.

Ms Elphicke quit the Conservatives just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 May), hitting out at Rishi Sunak’s “tired and chaotic government” and accusing him of failing to deliver on his promise to “stop the boats”.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston hours after she crossed the floor in the House of Commons, former Tory immigration minister Mr Jenrick suggested Ms Elphicke has joined a party that represents “everything she despises”.

“Her decision was baffling, idiotic,” he said.