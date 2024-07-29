Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video

Justin Bieber cradled Hailey Bieber’s stomach a new video showing off her baby bump.

In a new video posted on Monday (29 July) set to Gunna’s song “Time Reveals, Be Careful What You Wish For”, the singer, 30, is seen wrapping his arms around his wife, 27, as she rubs her belly in circles.

The couple are welcoming their first child together after marrying in 2018.

They revealed their pregnancy news in May in a video where they were seen to be renewing their vows.