Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with joke about being ‘tired’ as Meghan looks on

The Duke of Sussex opened the Invictus Games on Friday (7 February) with a joke about being tired as the Duchess of Sussex watched on from backstage.

Meghan was present as Prince Harry engaged with the crowd, playfully remarking: "Well obviously team Canada is not tired, everybody else had to travel half way round the world to be here!”.

The seventh edition of the games, established by Harry in 2014, begins in Vancouver on Saturday and brings together more than 500 competitors from 23 nations.

It is the first time the games will include winter sports.