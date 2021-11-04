Harry Styles helped a shy fan come out as gay to her mother during a concert in Milwaukee.

Mckinley Mcconnell, standing near the stage, caught the singer’s attention with her large banner that read: “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”

Styles was more than happy to oblige, breaking the news to McKinley’s mother.

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he shouted as a cheer erupted from the crowd, leaving the pair overcome with emotion.

“Harry and my mom both mean so much to me. To be able to share this moment it’s literally indescribable,” Mckinley told The Independent.

