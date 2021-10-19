A Canadian couple floated their 100-year-old dream home across a bay after buying the beloved property from its former owners.

Kirk Lovell and Daniele Penney brought the home from a retired couple who wanted to tear it down and rebuild on the same plot.

Ms Penney said it would have been almost impossible to move the building by road, meaning they had to shift the home in the fashion of resettlement-era Canadians, by floating it across the bay.

On 11 October, the house was moved a distance of almost 90km across the water.

