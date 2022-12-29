Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store.

The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.

Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.

The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the Boxing Day sales.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.