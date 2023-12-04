Sick of spam calls? Here’s how your iPhone can stop them

Getting calls from people you don’t know is likely to happen when you have a mobile phone - but Apple has a hack to stop this happening.

With iOS 13 and later, iPhone settings can stop the device from receiving calls from people you don’t know.

If the number is not in the phone’s contacts list, it will be silenced and sent to voicemail and will appear in the recent calls list.

However, if you have previously texted a phone number or it has been shared with you via email, a phone call from that number will go through.