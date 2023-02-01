Martin Lewis has explained how thousands of people may be missing out on vital financial aid for their childcare costs.

Around 800,000 Britons could be missing out on up to £2000 worth of tax-free childcare, the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed on his ITV programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

The financial journalist explained that there are several examples of government help available to parents.

Some benefits vary on earnings and marital status, but are “absolutely worth checking,” Lewis said.

