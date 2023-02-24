Jupiter and Venus meet with moon during spectacular sunset

Stunning footage shows the moment Jupiter and Venus were seen in the sky beside the moon during a spectacular sunset.

This video shows the sky over St Petersburg, Russia. as the planet conjunction occurred on Wednesday, 22 February.

The occurrence is visible on a clear night, with the two planets being the two brightest in our galaxy.

It is mapped out that the Moon will occult Jupiter four times this year, the next time being in March.

