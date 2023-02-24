Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:17
Jupiter and Venus meet with moon during spectacular sunset
Stunning footage shows the moment Jupiter and Venus were seen in the sky beside the moon during a spectacular sunset.
This video shows the sky over St Petersburg, Russia. as the planet conjunction occurred on Wednesday, 22 February.
The occurrence is visible on a clear night, with the two planets being the two brightest in our galaxy.
It is mapped out that the Moon will occult Jupiter four times this year, the next time being in March.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
06:23
Destruction and defiance: Inside Putin’s year-long war on Ukraine
01:11
Images capture key areas of Ukraine before and after Russian invasion
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
08:31
You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin
08:30
The Book Special | Binge or Bin
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:47
Alex Murdaugh questioned about being at crime scene with victims
00:21
Murdaugh confronted about changing his story about night of murders
00:17
Pupils stage protest at Cornish school over change to toilet rules
00:39
US flag frozen solid as ice storm hits Michigan
00:59
Andrew Cotter announces Six Nations team news while petting his dog
00:40
Jake Paul tells Piers Morgan he’s going to ‘knock out’ Tommy Fury
00:29
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury make ‘all or nothing’ bet on their fight
00:27
Six Nations: Borthwick says England have sympathy with Welsh players
00:18
California blanketed by thick snow as winter storm hits
01:12
POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time
00:55
Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix
01:00
Torrential floods wreck roads and homes in Sao Paulo state
00:42
John Torode feeling ‘privileged’ to be awarded MBE
00:25
Dwayne Johnson makes ‘gun’ joke with police officer in Texas
01:04
JLS announce comeback tour and UK concert dates
00:54
South Park episode pokes fun at Kate and Meghan ‘feud’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08