Karen Millen apologises for branding mums who breastfeed after six months ‘selfish’

Fashion designer Karen Millen has apologised after criticising mums who breastfeed their children beyond the age of six months, calling it “selfish” and “not normal”.

Appearing on Vanessa Feltz’ Channel 5 chat show Vanessa on Wednesday (11 June), Millen said that there are “no benefits” for the child, claiming that they can become addicted to it.

“I think it’s quite a selfish thing on the mother’s part. I just think that’s not good emotionally for that child,” she said.

Millen later posted an apology on social media, saying: “The question was aimed at a three-year-old being breastfed and my thoughts on that and my answers reflected that, not the subject of breastfeeding. And as a woman to women, I do respect your choices and I do want to support you.”