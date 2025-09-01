Katie Price speechless as song scores top 10 hit on iTunes chart

Katie Price was left speechless as her song "I Got U" scored a top ten hit in the charts.

The 47-year-old reality TV star's 2017 track has had an unexpected resurgence eight years after it was first released, soaring to the top of the iTunes chart.

Price posted footage on Instagram showing her shocked reaction to the news on Sunday, 31 August.

"Literally can't believe it," Price captioned her video, adding on her stories: "Thank you to everyone my dreams have come true."

She previously announced that she would be releasing an album.