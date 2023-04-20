When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

The British ceremony is the only remaining event of its kind in Europe, and has remained the same for more than 1,000 years.

Buckingham Palace has described His Majesty's upcoming coronation as a ceremony that will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future."

Ahead of the big day, the Royal Family has released the route the King and Queen Consort will take through London as they travel to and from the church.

