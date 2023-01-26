Jay Blades says public now catching up with ‘forward thinking’ King on key issue

Jay Blades from The Repair Shop says the British public is actually only now catching up with King Charles III on environmental issues.

The BBC presenter said the "forward-thinking" monarch was way ahead of the curve when it came to climate action.

Speaking at a panel discussion on craft and its relevance to the built environment, he said the King has already been "championing" this thinking for a long time.

"A lot of people didn't like what he was doing, but the reality is it's the way forward."

