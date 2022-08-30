KSI comes face-to-face with his Madame Tussauds wax figure

KSI beamed with excitement as he came face-to-face with his new waxy doppelganger made by Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Ahead of his fights with Swarmz and Pineda at the O2 arena in London on Friday (2 September), the YouTuber posed next to the museum’s latest addition.

The waxwork is dressed in the clothing, shoes, and jewellery originally worn by KSI in the ‘Patience’ music video featuring YUNGBLUD.

Madame Tussauds’ latest installation is now on display to the public in Blackpool.

