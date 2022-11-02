Schoolboys refill empty trick-or-treat bowl with their own sweets in selfless gesture

The moment two schoolboys refilled an empty trick-or-treat bowl with their own sweets has been captured on doorbell cam.

In the footage, the pair - who have not been identified - can be seen emptying some of their own treats into the orange bowl.

One of them says “Happy Halloween” as he waves goodbye to the camera.

Their heartwarming gesture took place in Knowsley, close to Liverpool.

Jodie Laithy, who shared the footage, said “their parents should be proud of them” after her doorbell cam caught the selfless act.

