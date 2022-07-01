Marcus Rashford backs Aldi reading campaign to donate 100,000 books to children

Marcus Rashford MBE has backed a campaign by Aldi to donate 100,000 books to children this summer.

As part of the supermarket’s campaign, the Manchester United and England footballer has also narrated an animation called ‘My Reading Journey’, which has been illustrated by author Lisa Stickley.

Rashford has said he began reading books as a teenager but the “escapism and joy” of it could have significantly benefitted him as a child.

Research by the National Literacy Trust has shown that as of 2021, one in 17 children in the UK don’t own a single book.

