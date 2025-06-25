Martin Lewis shares how your neighbours can save you hundreds of pounds a year

Martin Lewis has shared how your neighbours could save you hundreds of pounds a year.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how thousands of households across the UK are currently in the wrong council tax banding, meaning they are paying more money than they should.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (25 July), the financial expert urged people to carry out “the neighbour check” to see if you are paying the same for your property as next door.

Mr Lewis explained the necessary checks you need to take in the video above.