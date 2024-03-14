Martin Lewis urges married couples to check if they are due £1,300 payment

Martin Lewis has urged married couples to check if they are missing out on a £1,300 payment they could be owed.

Speaking on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that 2.1 million couples are eligible for marriage tax allowance and are not claiming it.

Mr Lewis explained that eligible couples can be married or in a civil partnership, and one person must be in the basic 20 per cent taxpayer bracket.

He urged those who think they may be due the payment to apply now or risk missing out.