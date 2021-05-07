Actress Megan Fox has claimed that Hollywood is “not adapted” to women having lives and being mothers. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the Transformers actress said that the film industry is “very unforgiving” towards pregnant mothers. Fox, who is mother to three children, told the Since U Been Gone singer: “There’s a been a patriarchy for so long, that the power has been in the hands of people who don’t understand and haven’t been made to understand.”