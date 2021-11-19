Meghan Markle shared a new photo of her son Archie while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (18 November).

Archie can be seen carrying a basket in the family chicken coop at their home in Montecito, California , wearing a cute pair of blue jeans and wellies.

Meghan said that there was definitely an adjustment period for Archie when they welcomed their second child Lilibet, earlier this year, saying: “So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’”