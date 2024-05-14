Grant Shapps has claimed the UK is experiencing a “golden age” of shipbuilding, with up to 28 Royal Navy vessels either being constructed or planned.

The defence secretary confirmed that up to six multi-role support ships (MRSS) – designed to deliver commandos onto coastlines around the world to conduct special operations – would be built.

New drone-carrying ships for the Royal Marines will draw on lessons learned from the Ukraine war and the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Type 23 frigates HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster will be retired.