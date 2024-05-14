Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (14 May) that what Vladimir Putin has destroyed in Ukraine, Russia “should and must pay” to rebuild, as he confirmed the US intends to use its power to seize Russian assets.

“We’re working with our G7 partners to see that Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets are used to remedy the damage that Putin continues to cost,” the US secretary of state said in a speech from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Mr Blinken added that making Russia pay for the damage is “what international law demands and what the Ukrainian people deserve”.