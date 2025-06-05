Meghan and Harry dance in delivery room before Lilibet's birth in unseen video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dance together in the delivery room before the birth of Princess Lilibet in previously unseen footage shared to mark their daughter’s birthday.

Meghan and Prince Harry got down in a bid to induce labour with Lilibet, as she was past her due date.

“When spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 June) as she celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday.

Footage showed the pair busting some moves to the song “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.