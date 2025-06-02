Meghan shares pineapple ‘hack’ that had to be cut from Netflix lifestyle series

The Duchess of Sussex shared a kitchen "hack" for pineapples in an unseen video from her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

In the clip, released on Saturday (31 May), Meghan, 43, was joined by wellness therapist Randi Karin as she explained how to properly cut the fruit.

"To make the perfect little bite, you follow the wedge," she demonstrated.

"Nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something."

The show, set out across eight episodes, follows the former actor as she chats with famous friends, shares recipes and offers glimpses of her home in California she shares with the Duke of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.