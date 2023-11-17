Microsoft’s new AI tool cleans up messy backgrounds in video calls

Microsoft has come up with a solution for when you're too pressed for time to tidy your room before hopping in to a video call.

The tech company's new "decorate your room" feature for Microsoft Teams, announced at the Ignite 2023 conference this week, will launch next year.

For those wanting a festive touch to their background, the tool can even place fairy lights and a Christmas tree into the picture.

"Meeting participants can now use generative background effects in Teams to show up their best – even when the space they're working from isn't at its best," Microsoft said.