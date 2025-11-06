Watch the moment contestants at Miss Universe 2025 storm out of a pre-pageant event.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, pageant director for Thailand, where the competition is being held, called Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch “dumb” for failing to post promotional material about the host nation earlier that day and even ordered security to remove her.

"As a woman, you need to show respect to us", Bosch said, before the other contestants stood up and walked out in solidarity with her.

Itsaragrisil has apologised with a statement, saying in Thai: “If someone doesn’t feel well, if someone feels uncomfortable, if anyone was affected, I apologise to everyone. I already spoke and apologised to the rest of the girls in the room, about seventy-five girls.”