Molly Mae reveals Bambi hasn’t eaten in three days as she makes parenting confession

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her daughter Bambi refused to eat for three days, confessing to her fans that she is finding parenting “really hard”.

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday (22 June), the former Love Island star, who shares her two-year-old with Tommy Fury, said that she has been having a “really tough” few days, where she has questioned if she is “cut out” for motherhood.

In a candid confession, the influencer said: “I'm having one of those days where I'm finding [Bambi] impossible, absolutely impossible.

“Every single thing I try and ask her to do, she will not listen to me.”