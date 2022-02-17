Molly-Mae Hague took centre-stage alongside an inclusive model line-up as she launched her long-awaited PrettyLittleThing collaboration in London.

The Love Island star led a diverse catwalk show that featured plus-size, wheelchair and prosthetic-leg models at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Hague, PLT's Creative Director, wore a stylish blue co-ord as she emerged on stage following the catwalk show.

London Fashion Week begins on Friday, 18 February and runs until Tuesday, 22 February.

This year's hybrid schedule will feature catwalks and events throughout London, as well as online-only digital content.

