The Red Arrows took to the skies at Swansea Air Show over the weekend, where they dedicated one of their stunts to young Morgan Ridler, who last week passed away from cancer.

Ridler’s family (otherwise known as Morgan’s Army) had been documenting the three-year-old’s journey with a rare form of cancer on TikTok, before they announced his passing on 28 June.

The acrobatic planes wowed audiences with their usual smoke display, before painting a huge red heart in the sky in memory of the youngster.