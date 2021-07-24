In a study published in the journal Science, an international team of more than 40 scientists revealed how the Martian surface may be quite unlike Earth’s, but inside it’s not all that different.

Mars has a thicker crust and a thinner underlying mantle layer as well as a core that is bigger, less dense and more liquid than the scientists had expected.

Researchers had mapped the interior of Mars, analysing seismic data collected by the agency’s Mars InSight lander. This has revealed a planet with a molten core whose size and composition came as major surprises.