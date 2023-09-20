Intruder struts down New York Fashion Week catwalk in shower cap and bin bag

A prankster wearing a transparent bin bag and shower cap made his way down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week before being bundled away by security.

The man can be seen checking over his shoulder before strutting his stuff in front of the audience - who appeared not to notice he was an intruder.

YouTuber Fred Beyer uploaded footage of the incident - which happened earlier this month - to his channel on 13 September.

He walked the catwalk during a fashion show hosted by Creators Inc, an agency for social media influencers.