Oslo council is set to vote on whether to send a new Christmas tree to London’s Trafalgar Square after this year’s spruce was mocked for looking “anaemic.”

The 21-metre Norwegian spruce was branded “ugly” after it landed in the capital last month.

Norway has gifted Britain a spruce every year since 1947 to express their thanks for the support in the Second World War.

Oslo Conservative party member Anne Haabeth Rygg told GMB: “It should be changed to show the thankfulness that we wanted to give for your (Britain’s) help during the war.”

