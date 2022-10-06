Kanye West meets Vogue editor over 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt backlash

Kanye West has said that he met with a Vogue editor who he mocked after she called him out for incorporating a racist phrase onto clothes in his Paris Fashion Week show.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, associate fashion editor of Vogue, criticised the rapper after “White Lives Matter” t-shirts appeared in his Yeezy SZN 9 runway show on Monday, 3 October.

Ye responded by publicly mocking the journalist's appearance in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, he said that he met with Ms Karefa-Johnson, claiming the pair "apologised" to each other "for the way we made each other feel."

