Horrifying moment trainee pilot accidentally opens plane door mid-air

Footage shows the terrifying moment a trainee pilot accidentally opened the door of a plane in mid-air.

Pilot-in-training Ronald Shearer, 33, says he was asked to “jiggle” the handle a bit to try and fix a malfunction with the door sensors.

However, the door unexpectedly flew open after he pulled a little too hard on the handle, leaving him frantically reaching to pull it in.

Ronald can be seen using all of his strength to pull the door back against the plane and hold it until they could land at Salt Lake City International Airport.

