The Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations concluded on Sunday after four days of celebrations across the UK.

Her majesty delighted fans with appearances throughout the weekend, appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony surrounded by the royal family on more than one occasion.

She was present as Trooping the Colour kicked off the festivities last Thursday and watched as the weekend ended on Sunday.

There were also a number of other events throughout the bank holiday, including a thanksgiving service at St Paul's, a jubilee concert and street parties across the UK.

