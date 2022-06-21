Man covers garden in pride decor after vandals attack flag

A man perfectly responded to someone tearing up a pride flag and "human rights" sign he had in front of his house by adorning his front lawn in pride decorations.

TikTok user @addison.foskey posted footage of the vandalism, and afterwards said that he spent 16 and a half hours putting flags on his front lawn.

“If one flag bothered you that much, you are going to hate me after this,” he said.

