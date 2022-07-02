Pride parade returns to London as thousands celebrate 50th anniversary

Thousands of people gathered in London on Saturday (2 July) to celebrate 50 years of the Pride parade, which started in 1972 with its very first march.

This is also the first time the parade has taken place since 2019, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people came out to celebrate, but also to protest for the rights of LGBT people.

“There is a huge rise of transphobia in the UK. Pride is back and it shows that we are united, we stand together and we are not gonna take it”, one of the protesters told Independent TV.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.