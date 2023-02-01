Harry and Meghan give $3m to causes including Covid vaccinations

Prince Harry and Meghan gave $3m to various causes during the first year of their Archewell Foundation operation.

The sum was revealed in the foundation's newly released 2020-2022 Impact Report which detailed a total of $13m was raised.

Critics have alleged the gap between money raised and donated was too wide, but supporters defended it as a sensible reserve.

The donations came in the form of grants for charitable causes such as vaccine equity and refugee resettlement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.