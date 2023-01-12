King Charles greets crowds during first royal engagement since Prince Harry drama

King Charles III was seen smiling and shaking hands with wellwishers on Thursday morning, as he made his first public appearance since Prince Harry’s memoir was released.

The monarch met with local support groups in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, where he also toured a number of facilities.

His visit comes as Spare sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day, with the Duke of Sussex also making a number of high-profile TV appearances in recent days.

