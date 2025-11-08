Watch as the Prince of Wales receives gifts from indigenous leaders during a visit to the Amazon rainforest.

On Friday (7 November), on his final day of his week-long trip to Brazil, Prince William paid a visit to Museu Emilio Goeldi in Belem, the Amazon’s oldest museum, which is surrounded by a park containing more than 3,000 botanical species.

Speaking to leaders, the future King heard about the communities’ efforts to protect critical ecosystems. During the visit, William pledged a package of support to help them stop deforestation of their ancestral lands.

William, who was in Brazil for his Earthshot awards, said: “We do hope things improve and everyone realises the importance of what indigenous people and communities do to protect the natural world.”