The Prince of Wales was the king of the hoops when his shot found the basketball net, as a UK tour to promote his major anti-homelessness project came to an end.

William went head to head with Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings and was given a huge cheer by members of a Sheffield community project when he was the first of them to score.

The former steel town was the final leg on a whistlestop tour of the four home nations to highlight Homewards, the prince’s ambitious five-year project to end homelessness in six locations.