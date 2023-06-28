Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:54
Prince William becomes king of the basketball court as he promotes anti-homelessness project
The Prince of Wales was the king of the hoops when his shot found the basketball net, as a UK tour to promote his major anti-homelessness project came to an end.
William went head to head with Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings and was given a huge cheer by members of a Sheffield community project when he was the first of them to score.
The former steel town was the final leg on a whistlestop tour of the four home nations to highlight Homewards, the prince’s ambitious five-year project to end homelessness in six locations.
Up next
01:59
What is Tourette syndrome and what causes tics?
01:34
Wagner’s rebellion against Putin: What happened?
01:11
Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
01:04
Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’
01:21
Footage shows destruction of Russian strike on Kramatorsk restaurant
00:25
Joe Biden says Putin is ‘clearly losing the war in Iraq’
00:49
Flynn calls Sunak ‘near billionaire’ as he slams comments on mortgages
00:45
Brexit has had ‘zero benefit’ for British business, says BrewDog CEO
01:06
Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test
01:08
WWE’s Rhea Ripley recalls how Triple H helped save the Judgement Day
01:15
England women’s star Alex Greenwood suffers injury scare in training
01:25
Anti-Glazer protesters block Man United store on day of kit release
01:06
Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test
00:22
Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London
00:31
Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals
01:10
People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall
00:51
White Lotus star reveals season 3 is delayed due to writers’ strikes
01:29
Julian Sands: A look back at his career highlights
01:25
Gustav Klimt masterpiece sets record and sells for millions at auction
00:35
Glastonbury: Fireworks bring close Elton John’s final UK performance
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09