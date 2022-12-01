William and Kate meet young fan dressed as Royal Guard

Prince William and Kate met with a young fan who came out to see them dressed up as a member of the Royal guard.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira reportedly waited for hours in the freezing wind to greet the royals during their trip to Boston.

This video shows the moment the boy presented the Princess of Wales with a bouquet of roses, before saluting her.

His mother, Irina, said they got the costume after Henry saw the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace.

The prince and princess are in Massachusetts ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize awards.

