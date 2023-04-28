William and Kate pay respects to victims of Aberfan disaster

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster in which 144 people, including 116 children, were killed, on Friday, (28 April).

Prince William and Princess Kate were guided through the Aberfan Memorial Garden by survivor David Davies, who was a pupil at the former Pantglas Primary School, which was engulfed by a landslide when a colliery spoil tip collapsed and sent tonnes of ash slurry onto the village at 9.13am on October 21 1966.

Friday was the first time the royal couple has been to the village.

