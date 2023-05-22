Princess of Wales surprises children at Chelsea Flower Show picnic

Watch as the Princess of Wales surprised pupils from schools taking part in Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic by making an unannounced appearance.

Kate, who previously designed a garden for the show in 2019, is seen talking with a number of children who had attended the picnic near the site's grandstand.

The picnic initiative aims to introduce gardening and nature to younger children, something that has been championed by the princess, having inspired the idea during a conversation with the Royal Horticulture Society in 2019.

