Watch: 16ft python slithers along roof of house as horrified family watch on

This is the moment a 16ft long python slithers along the roof of a family’s house in Queensland, Australia, as they watch on in horror.

The huge snake makes its way from the top of the building into a tree. It then starts to disappear into branches with its body slowly moving off the property.

Its head then appears from the tree before it then moves towards a neighbouring house.

Carpet pythons are known to grow up to about 13ft (4m) normally.

A child asks: "How will we get him away?"

A woman replies: "We won’t.”

Another adds: “Oh my God.”