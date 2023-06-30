A robot dubbed the 'world's most-advanced humanoid' has left tech-lovers shocked for her ability to complete request-based tasks.

The public are already familiar with Ameca, after she previously went viral for her ability to speak multiple languages.

However, in the new video by Engineered Arts, Ameca is given a pen and told to drawer a 'cute-looking cat'.

"Whether it's a cuddle when we're feeling down or a playful scratch behind the ears when we need a pick-me-up, they are always there for us", she says, as she gets to work.

Within a minute, the robot has sketched a super-accurate looking cat drawing on the canvas.