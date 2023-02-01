Winged robot smaller than a pea could pollinate crops

A miniscule robot that flies by wind and is controlled by light could help to pollinate crops.

Researchers at Tampere University in Finland have developed the Flying Aero-robots based on Light Responsive Materials Assembly (Fairy) project) with the hope that it will mitigate the decline in the world’s bee population.

Thanks to its lightweight structure - it measures less than 5mm - it can easily float in wind.

“This would have a huge impact on agriculture globally since the loss of pollinators due to global warming has become a serious threat to biodiversity and food production,” doctoral researcher Hao Zeng said.

