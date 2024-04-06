Read Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s joint statement after divorce announcement

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher released a joint statement on Friday, 5 April, announcing they are divorcing 13 years after getting married.

The actors shared they jointly filed for divorce in 2023 on Instagram Stories posts of a picture of the pair dressed in tennis outfits.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the statement read.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher first met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001, and tied the knot eight years later.