Father Christmas’s annual flight to deliver presents to children around the world has gone live.

North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (Norad) Santa tracker follows Kris Kringle and his eight reindeer on what would be his voyage around the world.

The simulation allows families and children from all corners of the globe can now check where in the world Father Christmas is currently flying in his sleigh.

Santa is due to make his first stop at 10pm local time in far eastern Russia which is 7pm in the UK.

